Futures Point To Slightly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Russia's move to call reservists to heighten its fight against Ukraine is getting the attention of investors worldwide.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly down.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are declining.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing declining 35.00 points.

The U.S. major averages remained in negative territory at the close on Wednesday. The Dow slumped 522.45 points or 1.7 percent to 30,183.78, the Nasdaq plunged 204.86 points or 1.8 percent to 11,220.19 and the S&P 500 tumbled 66.00 points or 1.7 percent to 3,789.93.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 220K, while it was up 213K in the prior week.

The Commerce Department's Current Account for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a negative $259.5 billion, while it was down $191.4 billion last year.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for August will be held at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in July.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 77 bcf.

Two-year FRN note announcements, Two-year, Five-year, and Seven-year Treasury Notes announcements will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Manufacturing Index for September will be published at 11.00 am ET. The consensus is 2, while it was 3 in the prior month. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.833 trillion.

On the corporate front, FedEx and Costco have scheduled to report their quarterly earnings.

Asian stocks declined on Thursday. Australian markets were closed for National Mourning Day.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.27 percent to 3,108.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.61 percent to 18,147.95.

Japanese shares were lower at the close.

The Nikkei average closed 0.58 percent lower at 27,153.83 after having dipped below the 27,000-mark for the first time since July 19 earlier. The broader Topix index settled 0.24 percent lower at 1,916.12 ahead of Friday's national holiday.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 69.92 points or 1.13 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 145.27 points or 1.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 33.73 points or 0.46 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 43.09 points or 0.41 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.12 percent.

