Futures Point To Slightly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements and a shortened trading session, investors are looking ahead to the Christmas holidays.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly positive The U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open slightly higher.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 51.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 13.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday's session mixed. The Nasdaq fell 36.80 points or 0.3 percent to 12,771.11, the Dow rose 114.32 points or 0.4 percent to 30,129.83 and the S&P 500 inched up by 2.75 points or 0.1 percent to 3,690.01.

On the economic front, the Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.363 trillion.

Two-year, Five-year, and Seven-Year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 19.21 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,363.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.16 percent to 26,386.56.

Japanese shares closed near a three-decade high. The Nikkei average rose 144 points, or 0.54 percent, to 26,668.35, while the broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent higher at 1,774.27.

Australian markets eked out modest gains in pre-Christmas trade. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,664.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 24.90 points, or 0.36 percent, at 6,917.50.

Australian and New Zealand markets closed early today and will remain shut on Friday and Monday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 60.73 points or 1.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 169.12 points or 1.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 8.99 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 8.55 points or 0.08 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing 1.29 percent.

