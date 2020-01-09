Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major focus on Thursday is the Jobless Claims for the week. There are a slew of Federal speeches that might gain attention from investors.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher.

Investors continue to monitor geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the price rise of oil.

Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 87 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 38.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive at the close on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 161.41 points or 0.6 percent to 28,745.09, the Nasdaq advanced 60.66 points or 0.7 percent to 9,129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.5 percent to 3,253.05.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 219K while it was 222K in the previous week.

Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 20.2, down from 23.8 in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 58 bcf.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.174 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $4.7 billion.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 9.30 am ET. New York Fed's John williams is schedueld to speak at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's president and CEO Thomas Barkin will make a public speech at 12.45 pm ET and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 1.20 am ET.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 27.99 points, or 0.91 percent, at 3,094.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained as much as 473.08 points or 1.68 percent to end at 28,561.

Japanese shares made strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 535.11 points, or 2.31 percent, to 23,739.87, while the broader Topix index closed 1.63 percent higher at 1,729.05.

Australian markets rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 56.60 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,874.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 61.30 points, or 0.88 percent, at 6,991.40.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 18.93 points or 0.31 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 156.58 points or 1.18 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 38.01 points or 0.50 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 24.49 points or 0.23 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.67 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.