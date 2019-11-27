Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - There is a rush of economic data on Wednesday, prior to Thanksgiving holiday. The major announcements include the GDP for the third quarter, Beige Book, Jobless Claims for the week, and Corporate Profits.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 17.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday modestly higher. The Dow rose 55.21 points or 0.2 percent to 28,121.68, the Nasdaq edged up 15.44 points or 0.2 percent to 8,647.93 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.88 points or 0.2 percent to 3,140.52.

The Commerce Department's Durable Good Orders for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.7 percent, while it was down 1.1 percent September.

The GDP for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.9 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 218K, down from 227K in the prior week.

The Corporate Profits for the third quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. After tax profits were up 0.3 percent in the prior period.

The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index for November will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 46.0, up from 43.2 in the October.

The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the prior month.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for October is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, pending home sales index was up 1.5 percent.

State Street Investor Confidence Index for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the Index was 79.2.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 1.4 million barrels, while Gasoline were up 1.8 million barrels.

Seven year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 12.00 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 94 bcf.

Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count for the week was 940, while U.S. Rig Count was 803.

Beige Book, a report on economic conditions is used at FOMC meetings, where the Fed sets interest rate policy, will be released at 2.00 pm ET.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for October will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The Farm Prices in the prior month was a decline of 3.9 percent.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.13 percent to 2,903.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.15 percent to 26,954.

Japanese shares rose for the fourth straight session. The Nikkei average edged up 0.28 percent to 23,437.77, while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent higher at 1,710.98.

Australian markets rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 63.10 points, or 0.93 percent, to 6,850.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 60.80 points, or 0.88 percent, at 6,950.60.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 2.09 points or 0.04 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 34.51 points or 0.26 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 33.71 points or 0.45 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 9.59 points or 0.09 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.16 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.