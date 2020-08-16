Futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures indicate Wall Street will make moderate gains on Monday as retail earnings queue up and with housing data in the offing.

Second-quarter earnings season is mostly over, with major retailers yet to post results. Walmart Inc WMT.N, Home Depot Inc HD.N, Kohls Corp KSS.N, Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N, Target Corp TGT.N are among the retailers on deck, with industrial Deere & Co DE.N set to wrap up the week.

As of Friday, 457 companies in the S&P 500 have posted results, of which 81.4% have come in above a decidedly low expectations bar, according to Refinitiv data.

Housing starts and existing home sales data releases are due this week, both of which are expected to have increased, lending further evidence that housing is bouncing back from a pandemic-induced recession faster than other sectors.

Market participants remain hopeful that Washington will pass a fresh stimulus package, weeks after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

* S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7.25 points, or 0.22%, with 7,955 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 23.25 points, or 0.21%, in volume of 2,919 contracts.

* Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 56 points, or 0.2%, with 2,243 contracts changing hands.

* Benchmark 10-year note futures TYv1 last rose 1/32 in price.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.