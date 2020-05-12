Futures Point To Moderately Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - As the U.S. is easing restrictions, the total death toll climbed to more than 82,000. China, Germany, and South Korea have reported new clusters of coronavirus cases. Japan has extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive. Asian shares ended mostly higher, while European shares are trading mostly higher. The Consumer Price Index for April will be announced on Tuesday. A few fed talks also might attract investor attention.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up120.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 34.25 points.

The U.S. major stocks finished broadly up on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 71.02 points or 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, the S&P 500 inched up 0.39 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,930.19 and the Dow fell 109.33 points or 0.5 percent to 24,221.99. On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.8 percent, while it was 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The weekly Redbook data will be released at 8.55 am ET. The year over year change in Store sales was down 9.3 percent.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The U.S. Treasury Budget for April will be released at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior period, the deficit was $119.1 billion.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in a moderated Q&A at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum webinar on 'St. Louis Federal Reserve's views on the Pandemic from Onset to Reopening the Economy' at 9.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will testify before the Senate Banking Committee in a hearing on 'Oversight of Financial Regulators,' in Washington, D.C. at 10.00 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak about the Covid-19 impact on key Delaware in a conference call with the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce at 10.00 am ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will give brief remarks and participate in a moderated Q&A at a Chicago CFA Society virtual event at 5.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks declined on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended slightly lower as inflation data missed expectations. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 3.25 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,891.56, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.45 percent to 24,245.68.

Japanese shares ended marginally lower. The Nikkei average slid 24.18 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,366.48 after recent gains. The broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent lower at 1,476.72.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 58.20 points, or 1.07 percent, to 5,403, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 61.80 points, or 1.11 percent, at 5,497.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 16.44 points or 0.37 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 17.09 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 47.45 points or 0.80 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 47.90 points or 0.50 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.20 percent.

