Futures Point To Moderately Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Whirlpool (WHR), and CSX Corp. (CSX) are the major corporate reporting their quarterly results after the close of the day's closing.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 92.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 75.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow advanced 165.44 points or 0.6 percent to 27,005.84, the Nasdaq rose 25.76 points or 0.2 percent to 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.72 points or 0.6 percent to 3,276.02.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1,308K while it was 1,300K in the previous week.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 2.5 percent, while it was up 2.8 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 45 bcf.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for July will be issued at 11.0 am ET. The consensus is for 5, while it was 1 in the previous month.

Two -year, five year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 10-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $6.959 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was up $97.5 billion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares ended slightly lower amid heightened U.S.-China tensions. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 8.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,325.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82 percent to 25,263.

Japanese markets were closed for the Marine Day holiday.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 19.40 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,094.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.30 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,213.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 26.36 points or 0.52 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 82.30 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 37.49 points or 0.60 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 15.97 points or 0.15 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.49 percent.

