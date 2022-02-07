Futures Point To Moderately Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher on Monday. Asian shares finished broadly lower.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 28.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 20.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 61.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Friday. The Dow edged lower by 21.42 points or 0.06 percent to 35,089.74. The S&P 500 advanced 23.09 points or 0.52 percent to 4,500.53, while the Nasdaq climbed 219.19 points or 1.58 percent to settle at 14,098.01.

The Nasdaq gained nearly 2.5 percent in the week, while the Dow and the S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

On the economic front, Investor Movement Index for January will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month Index was at 7.9.

The Fed Consumer Credit for December will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $21.0 billion, while it was up $39.9 billion in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares rallied after a week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 68.14 points, or 2.03 percent, to 3,429.58 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended on a flat note at 24,579.55, reversing an early slide.

Japanese stocks declined. The Nikkei average fell 191.12 points, or 0.70 percent, to 27,248.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent lower at 1,925.99.

Australian markets recoupled early losses to end on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 9.40 points, or 0.13 percent, at 7,110.80, after having fallen nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. The broader All Ordinaries index ended largely unchanged at 7,414.20.

