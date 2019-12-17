Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down on Tuesday.

Asian shares ended mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red. JOLTS report, Housing Starts and Fed's Industrial Production for November are the major highlights on the day. As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were dropping 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.25 points.

The Dow underperformed its counterparts but still closed up 100.51 points or 0.4 percent at 28,235.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 79.35 points or 0.9 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.65 points or 0.7 percent to 3,191.45.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for starts is 1.340 million, compared to 1.314 million in the prior month. Permits is projected to be 1.410 million, slightly down from 1.461 million in the prior month.

Redbook for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.0 percent.

Fed's Industrial production for November will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.9 percent, while that declined 0.8 percent in the prior month.

Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.015 million, slightly down from 7.024 million in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank, New York President John Williams will make a public speech at 12.30 pm ET. Federal Reserve Bank, Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares hit an eight-month high. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index surged 1.27 percent to 3,022.42 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.22 percent to 27,843.71.

Japanese stocks hit over one-year high. The Nikkei average rose 113.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,066.12, while the broader Topix index closed 0.59 percent higher at 1,747.20, led by industrial and healthcare stocks.

Australian markets finished marginally lower. All ordinaries were down 1.80 points or 0.03 percent at 6950.50.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 17.22 points or 0.29 percent, the German DAX is losing 84.66 points or 0.63 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is dropping 5.69 points or 0.08 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 12.77 points or 0.11 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is declining 0.46 percent.

