Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Wall Street might open in negative territory on Thursday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index also suggest the same. The weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, service sector activity, and factory orders might be the highlight today.

Asian shares were mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 79.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained sharply lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq plunged 310.47 points or 2.2 percent to 13,973.45, the S&P 500 tumbled 63.34 points or 1.4 percent to 4,513.39 and the Dow slumped 348.16 points or 1.0 percent to 35,282.52.

The labor department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 221K in the prior week.

The Productivity and Costs report for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.3 percent, while it was down 2.1 percent in the prior quarter.

The Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for July will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for Services Index is 52.4.

The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.7 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Institute for Supply Management or ISM Services Index for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.0, while it was up 53.9 in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares rose today. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.58 percent to 3,280.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended 0.49 percent lower at 19,420.87.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average slumped 1.68 percent to 32,159.28 while the broader Topix index settled 1.45 percent lower at 2,268.35.

Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 ended down 0.58 percent at 7,311.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.61 percent lower at 7,522.30.

