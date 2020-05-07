Futures Point To Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department's report on weekly unemployment claims.

Investors are still closely watching the COVID-19 pandemic and the death rates in the U.S.

Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up316.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 42.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 128.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday's session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq rose 45.27 points or 0.5 percent to 8,854.39, the Dow slumped 218.45 points or 0.9 percent to 23,664.64 and the S&P 500 fell 20.02 points or 0.7 percent to 2,848.42.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 3,041K, slightly down from 3,839K in the prior week.

The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs report for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 5.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the prior quarter.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 70 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.656 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 am ET. The M2 weekly change was $363.5 billion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares fell slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.23 percent to 2,871.52, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.65 percent at 23,980.63.

China's exports grew unexpectedly in April despite global outbreak of coronavirus. Exports grew 3.5 percent on a yearly basis. Imports plunged 14.2 percent year-on-year versus.

Japanese shares rose modestly. The Nikkei average inched up 55.42 points, or 0.28 percent, to 19,674.77, while the broader Topix index ended 0.32 percent lower at 1,426.73.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 20.40 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,364.20, extending losses from the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 14.90 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,449.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 54.33 points or 1.20 percent. DAX of Germany is up 107.27 points or 1.01 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 55.44 points or 0.93 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 38.83 points or 0.40 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.03 percent.

