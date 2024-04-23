Futures Point To Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Earnings from major corporates and the geopolitical situation might be of interest to investors on Tuesday. In the Asian session, Crude oil prices edged up slightly as EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to expand sanctions on Iran.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly up. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Tuesday. As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 31.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed on a firm note on Monday. The Dow ended with a gain of 253.78 points or 0.67 percent at 38,239.98, more than 200 points off the day's high of 38,447.16.

The S&P 500, which climbed to 5,038.84, settled at 5,010.60, gaining 43.37 points or 0.87 percent, while the Nasdaq ended higher by 169.30 points or 1.11 percent at 15,451.31, off the day's high of 15,539.00.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Flash for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 51.9.

The New Home Sales for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 670K, while it was up 662K in the prior month.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was down 11.

The 2-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money supply is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In February the M2 level was at $20,783.6 billion.

Asian stocks turned in higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,021.98, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.9 percent to 16,828.93.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 37,552.16. The broader Topix Index settled 0.1 percent higher at 2,666.23. Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 7,683.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 7,937.90.

