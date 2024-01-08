Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's report on Consumer and Producer price inflation might be of interest to investors on Monday. Other inflation signals will also get attention. Early signals from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

Asian shares were broadly lower at the close. European shares are following that pattern.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 12.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 13.77 points or 0.1 percent to 14,524.07, snapping a five-session losing streak. The Dow also crept up 25.77 points or 0.1 percent to 37,466.11, while the S&P 500 rose 8.56 points or 0.2 percent to 4,697.24 after closing lower for four consecutive sessions.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for December will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 5.20.

The six-month bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Consumer Credit for November will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $9.5 billion and in October it was up $5.2 billion.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in a moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta at 12.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks moved in a narrow range before closing mostly lower on Monday.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell sharply. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.42 percent to 2,887.54 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.88 percent to 16,224.45, dragged down by tech stocks.

Japanese markets were shut for the Coming-of-Age Day holiday.

Australian stocks ended at a three-week low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid half a percent to 7, 451.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.54 percent lower at 7,676.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 1.46 points or 0.02 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 27.54 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 18.77 points or 0.24 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 8.69 points or 0.08 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.017 percent.

