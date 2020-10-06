Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - U.S. report on Goods and Services Trade for August, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey as well as a couple of Fed talks might attract the attention of investors. There is optimism in the markets as President Trump returned to the White House. According to the World Health Organization's report, almost 10 percent of the world population has the CORONA virus infection and the count is around 35.3 million. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading higher. The early trend on U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 98.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 26.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday near their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.7 percent to 28,148.64, the Nasdaq spiked 257.47 points or 2.3 percent to 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 surged up 60.16 points or 1.8 percent to 3,408.60.

On the economic front, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Goods and Services Trade for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $66.5 billion, compared to deficit of $63.6 billion in July. The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 2.2 percent.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.250 million, while it was $6.618 million in the prior month.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak about "A View from the Federal Reserve Board" at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Annual Meeting held on a virtual conference platform at 10.40 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak to the Global Interdependence Center on "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" at 12.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak at a Leadership Florida event about an inclusive recovery in Q&A with Greg Haile, president of Broward College at 2.00 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will discuss national and global economic issues with Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo, governor of Banco de Mexico at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Markets in China were closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.90 percent to 23,980.65.

Japanese stocks closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 121.59 points, or 0.52 percent, to 23,433.73, while the broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,645.75.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 20.50 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,962.10 ahead of the budget announcement. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29.10 points, or 0.47 percent, at 6,164.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. DAX of Germany is adding 330.69 points or 0.24 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 4.10 points or 0.07 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 52.05 points or 0.49 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.91 percent.

