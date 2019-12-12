Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The investors might be reacting to Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index scheduled on Thursday.

Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading with a positive note.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 5.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 5.25 points.

The U.S. major averages managed to end the session modestly higher on Wednesday. The Dow crept up 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 27,911.30, the Nasdaq climbed 37.87 points or 0.4 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P 500 rose 9.11 point or 0.3 percent to 3,141.63.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 213K while it was 203K in the previous week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index or PPI-Final Demand for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 19 bcf.

Five year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.066 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $38.5 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3 percent to 2,915.70 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up as much as 1.31 percent at 26,994.14.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average edged up 0.14 percent to 23,424.81, while the broader Topix index closed 0.12 percent lower at 1,712.83.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 43.80 points, or 0.65 percent, to 6,708.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 42.40 points, or 0.62 percent, at 6,810.80.

European shares are broadly up. France's CAC 40 is adding 2.60 points or 0.04 percent. Germany's DAX is gaining 10.60 points or 0.08 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is progressing 39.51 points or 0.54 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 4.68 points or 0.04 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.025 percent.

