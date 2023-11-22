Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - A four-day pause is declared for the war between Israel and Hamas to release 50 hostages in Gaza. Israel said this would not be the end of the war that started on October 7.

Durable Goods Orders and weekly Jobless Claims might influence investor sentiments on Wednesday.

American multinational technology company Nvidia (NVDA) has scheduled its quarterly results after the close today. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished mostly in the negative territory, while European shares are mostly up.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 7.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 40.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday in the red. The Nasdaq slid 84.55 points or 0.6 percent to 14,199.98, the S&P 500 dipped 9.19 points or 0.2 percent to 4,538.19 and the Dow slipped 62.75 points or 0.2 percent to 35,088.29.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.2 percent, while it was up 4.6 percent in September.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET.

The Consumer Sentiment for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 60.5, while it was up 60.4 in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 3.6 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 1.5 million barrels. The EIA's Natural Gas report for the week will be revealed at 12.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 60 bcf.

A two-year, five-year and seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 814 and the U.S. rig count was 618.

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.79 percent to 3,043.61.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 17,734.60.

Japanese markets rebounded from a one-week low as a weaker yen lifted exporter shares. The Nikkei average rose 0.29 percent to 33,451.83 while the broader Topix index settled 0.44 percent higher at 2,378.19.

Australian markets ended marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended a little changed at 7,073.40. The broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.16 percent to 7,277.80.

European shares are trading mostly up. CAC 40 of France is gaining 27.68 points or 0.38 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 67.51 points or 0.43 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is declining 5.47 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 52.18 points or 0.48 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.38 percent.

