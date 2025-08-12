Futures Point To Slightly Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation in the month of July might be the highlight on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

In the Asian trading session, gold edged up slightly, the dollar held gains and oil prices were modestly higher.

Investors have been keen about the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, however, Trump downplayed expectations describing it as a 'feel-out meeting.'

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 12.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 13.00 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually ended the day in negative territory. While the slid 200.52 points or 0.5 percent to 43,975.09, the Nasdaq fell 64.62 points or 0.3 percent to 21,385.40 and the S&P 500 dipped 16.00 points or 0.3 percent to 6,373.45

On the Economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The U.S. Treasury Statement for July will be released at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the balance was $270 billion.

Six-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on "Why the Consumer Matters" before the Health Management Academy at 10.00 am ET.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Southern Economic Development Council Annual Conference at 10.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose half a percent to 3,665.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.25 percent higher at 24,969.68.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 2.15 percent to 42,718.17. The broader Topix index closed up 1.39 percent at 3,066.37.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.41 percent to 8,880.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.36 percent higher at 9,150.30.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 8.09 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is losing 134.54 points or 0.56 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 3.36 points or 0.04 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 15.56 points or 0.13 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.32 percent.

