Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Markets might open subdued on a day of early close on Friday.

OPEC's meeting to discuss production strategies is postponed to December 5th and oil prices are on a downtrend.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 159.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 64.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed lower. The Nasdaq finished down 115.10 points or 0.6 percent at 19,060.48. The Dow fell 138.25 points or 0.3 percent to 44,722.06 and the S&P 500 slid 22.8 points or 0.4 percent to 5,998.74, snapping a seven-session winning streak.

On the Economic front, the Farm Prices for October will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Prices were down 5.6 percent.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.924 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 0.93 percent to 3,326.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.29 percent to 19,423.61.

Japanese markets declined. The Nikkei average closed 0.37 percent lower at 38,208.03 and fell 0.2 percent for the week, marking its third consecutive week of losses. The broader Topix index settled 0.24 percent lower at 2,680.71.

Australian markets finished marginally lower.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 29.02 points or 0.40 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 77.98 points or 0.40 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 0.95 points or 0.01 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 14.25 points or 0.12 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.31 percent.

