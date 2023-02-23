US Markets

Futures pare gains after weekly jobless claims data

February 23, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains as the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits in the previous week unexpectedly fell.

Data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits in the week ended Feb. 18 were 192,000 compared to 195,000 a week before. Analysts expected 200,000 new claims.

Separately, a second reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product data rose by 2.7% from a 2.9% increase in the last quarter. Economists polled by Reuters expected no change from the previous quarter.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 53 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.5 points, or 0.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 97.25 points, or 0.8%.

