Futures muted as Fed caution sets in, JPMorgan to buy First Republic

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

JPMorgan up after it buys First Republic assets

Manufacturing activity data due after opening bell

Fed expected to raise rates later this week

Futures off: Dow 0.04%, S&P 0.09%, Nasdaq 0.10%

Updates prices, adds details

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were muted on Monday as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week, while regulators said JPMorgan will buy most of the beleaguered First Republic Bank's assets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's shares rose 3.7% in premarket trading after the deal was announced early on Monday, while First Republic's stock slumped almost 46% to $1.9 before trading in it was suspended.

Shares of First Republic's regional peers PNC Financial PNC.N and Citizens Financial CFG.N slipped 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively, while other big banks including Bank of America BAC.N edged higher.

The rescue comes less than two months after a deposit flight from U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank forced the Fed to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets.

First Republic's woes kicked off last week on a bleak note, but upbeat earnings from Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Meta Platforms Inc META.O helped the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX notch its second consecutive month of gain on Friday.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 1.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 5.1% fall expected at the start of April, according to Refinitiv data. Apple Inc AAPL.Ois set to report later this week.

Investors will also focus on Jerome Powell's press conference to assess if the Fed's commentary pushes back market expectations of rate cuts before the year-end amid the recent banking turmoil and threats of an imminent recession.

"While the market has priced in another hike this week, we think the developments over the weekend will cause the FOMC to be more prudent with their guidance and respect the message of the market," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital.

"We would not be surprised to see a "pause" after this final hike. Markets should take today's news in stride knowing that the repeated bank failures should now have the Fed back on its heels and defanged moving forward."

At 7:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 14 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13.5 points, or 0.1%.

Manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global for April and the Commerce Department's construction spending for March will be released later in the day, offering investors more clues on the state of the economy.

Among earnings-driven moves, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.Nrose 2.7% after the cruise operator raised its full-year profit forecast, betting on higher pricing and pent-up demand from wealthy customers.

ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O, MGM Resorts International MGM.N and Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N are some of the major companies reporting quarterly results before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Manya Saini; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.