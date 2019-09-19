Futures lower after mixed signals from Fed

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Thursday, tracking U.S. stock futures, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.20% to 16,800.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.41%. .N

Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday cited progress in talks with the Trump administration aimed at ensuring passage of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, but said more work was needed.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$14

Baylin Technologies Inc BYL.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$2.75 from C$6

Gold futures GCc2: $1,500.2; -0.59% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.08; +1.67% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.92; +2.08% O/R

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -$127.8 bln; Prior -$130.4 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 213,000; Prior 204,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.672 mln; Prior 1.670 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Sep: Expected 11.0; Prior 16.8

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Sep: Prior 32.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Sep: Prior 22.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Sep: Prior 3.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Sep: Prior 12.80

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Sep: Prior 25.80

1000 Existing home sales for Aug: Expected 5.37 mln; Prior 5.42 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Aug: Expected -0.4%; Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Aug: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.5%

