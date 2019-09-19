US Markets

Futures lower after mixed signals from Fed

Contributor
Samrhitha Arunasalam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Thursday, tracking U.S. stock futures, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Thursday, tracking U.S. stock futures, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.20% to 16,800.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.41%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday cited progress in talks with the Trump administration aimed at ensuring passage of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, but said more work was needed.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$14

Baylin Technologies Inc BYL.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$2.75 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,500.2; -0.59% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.08; +1.67% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.92; +2.08% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -$127.8 bln; Prior -$130.4 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 213,000; Prior 204,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.672 mln; Prior 1.670 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Sep: Expected 11.0; Prior 16.8

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Sep: Prior 32.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Sep: Prior 22.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Sep: Prior 3.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Sep: Prior 12.80

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Sep: Prior 25.80

1000 Existing home sales for Aug: Expected 5.37 mln; Prior 5.42 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Aug: Expected -0.4%; Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Aug: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.5%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular