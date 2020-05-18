Futures jump on promising data for COVID-19 vaccine

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures jumped on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promise in early trials and that it was looking to advance the vaccine into late-stage trials in July.

At 8:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 629 points, or 2.67%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 71.5 points, or 2.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 181.5 points, or 2.0%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

