US Markets
MRNA

Futures jump on promising data for COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stocks futures jumped on Monday after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promise in early trials and that it was looking to advance the vaccine into late-stage trials in July.

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures jumped on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promise in early trials and that it was looking to advance the vaccine into late-stage trials in July.

At 8:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 629 points, or 2.67%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 71.5 points, or 2.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 181.5 points, or 2.0%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA NDX IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular