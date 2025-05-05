Futures Indicate Wall Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - The ISM Services Index and the PMI Composite Final for April will be the focus on Monday.

The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decisions and the latest earnings news will be of interest to investors this week.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices higher, while oil prices plunged.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 240.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 43.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 187.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished strong gains on Friday. The Nasdaq surged 266.99 points or 1.5 percent to 19,977.73, the S&P 500 shot up 82.53 points or 1.5 percent to 5,686.67 and the Dow jumped 564.47 points or 1.4 percent to 41,317.43.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for composite index is 51.2, while it was 53.5 in the prior month. The services Index is expected to be 51.4, while it was up 54.4 in the prior month.

The ISM Services Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 50.2, while it was up 50.8 in March.

Three-year Treasury Note auction be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Japan, Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 1.0 percent to 8,157.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index shed 1.0 percent to close at 8,374.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 46.98 points or 0.60 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 189.63 points or 0.82 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 99.55 points or 1.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 23.66 points or 0.19 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.24 percent.

