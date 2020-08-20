Futures Index Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - The Jobless Claims for the week, Leading Indicators for July as well as other economic announcements will catch the attention of the investors on Thursday. Markets might continue to react to the U.S. government's suspension of the extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Worldwide COVID-19 infections climbed to more than 22 million. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading down.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 82.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 6.75 points.

U.S. major stocks ended lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.31 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.44 percent.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 963 K, in a range of 875 K to 1000K. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 21.5, while it was up 24.1 in the prior month.

The Leading Indicators for July is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Indicator was up 2.0 percent. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the gas stocks were up 58 bcf.

The two- year floating rate note or FRN auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. Two-year, five-year, and seven-year Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $6.957 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the M2 weekly supply was a deficit of $26.6 billion.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at "The New Future of Work" virtual event hosted by the San Francisco Fed at 1.00 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Apple Inc. has touched a $2 trillion market value, recording a new history in the U.S. corporate world. The iPhone maker has closed Wednesday's trading at $462.83, with $1.98 trillion market cap.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday. Chinese shares fell as the U.S. suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 44.23 points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,363.90, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.54 percent at 24,791.39.

Japanese shares closed lower. The Nikkei average fell 229.99 points, or 1.0 percent, to 22,880.62, while the broader Topix index closed 0.90 percent lower at 1,599.20.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 47.60 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,120, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 42.40 points, or 0.67 percent, at 6,271.70.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 59.56 points or 1.20 percent. The German DAX is losing 141.42 points or 1.09 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 78.91 points or 1.29 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 57.89 points or 0.55 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.14 percent.

