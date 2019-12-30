Futures inch down after TSX's record high in last session

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were marginally lower on Monday, as investors seemed to take a breather after the country's bourse hit a record high on Friday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were slightly down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 0.07%to 17,168.21 on Friday, after hitting a record high of 17,230.58.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.04%. .N

U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said it would sell its space robotics business to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital (NPC) for C$1 billion, in a bid to ease its debt.

Morguard Corp MRC.TO: RBC raises price target to C$221 from C$217

Conifex Timber Inc (CFF.TO): TD Securities raises rating to "hold" from "reduce"

Gold futures GCc2: $1514.1; fell 0.26% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.08; rose 0.58% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.85; rose 1.01% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Nov: Expected -$68.75 bln; prior -$66.80 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories for Nov: Prior 0.1%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto for Nov: Prior 0.7%

0945 (apporx.) Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 48.0; prior 46.3

1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 106.7

1000 Pending home sales for Nov: Expected 1.2%; prior -1.7%

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Dec: Prior -1.30

