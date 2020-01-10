Futures hold gains after December jobs report

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures held on to their gains on Friday after job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history humming along.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 46 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39 points, or 0.43%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 45 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 37.25 points, or 0.41%.

