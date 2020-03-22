Futures Hit Limit Down as Senate Aid Package Falters

The U.S. Senate is readying a plan to get the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic, a plan that could be in the trillions of dollars. The market will believe it when it sees it, as futures hit limit down.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have dropped 854 points, or 4.5%, while S&P 500 futures have slumped 4.9%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have fallen 4.4%.

The Senate has been working on a plan that was said to include payments to U.S. taxpayers, $50 billion in loan guarantees for airlines, $300 billion in loan guarantees to small businesses. It failed by a vote of 47 to 47—it needed 60 to pass—as Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree on details about the size of the cash payments, the expansion of unemployment insurance, among other issues.

“Panic in the markets has led to an equivalent policy reaction that many have claimed to be the most extreme course of action ever taken by the Fed,” writes MRA’s John Kolovos in a note released Sunday. “Coupled with massive fiscal stimulus markets will eventually find their footing but I suspect that equities will have more work to do on the downside as this is all part of the process.”

The question becomes how much more downside. And that, of course, depends on who you ask. But some numbers are starting to stick out. I was looking at 2350 as support for the S&P 500—a level that broke on Friday—but technicians interviewed by Barron’s cited 2300 as another possibility, though that may crumble if the mood doesn’t change before morning. After that, we could be look at something between 1700 and 1800.

Strategists also see 1700 to 1800 as an area where the market could find fundamental support. Let’s say earnings drops around 20% in 2020, from $165 to $139, the current target of RBC’s Lori Calvasina, and put a multiple of 12.6 on it—the valuation reached during the 1990-1991 recession—and you get a price target of 1750, Calvasina says. But she too sees the eventual floor, when it is found, to have come about over time, not overnight, especially because that’s been the case with the major bear markets the U.S. has experienced. “Bottoms were processes not a point in time,” she explains.

With no deal, and stock futures already limit down, we can only be sure of one thing. “Going to be a long night,” writes NatAlliance Securities Andrew Brenner.

Indeed.

