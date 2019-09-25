Futures fall on Trump impeachment push, Nike gains

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump injected a fresh dose of uncertainty, with forecast-beating results from Nike Inc helping dispel some gloom.

The inquiry, which pushed the S&P 500 .SPX to post its biggest percentage drop in a month on Tuesday, worsened an already fragile sentiment after Trump hardened his stance over the trade dispute with China, saying he would not accept a "bad deal".

Futures pointed to opening losses for the main three indexes, with trade-sensitive shares of chipmakers and industrial companies trending lower.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, Intel Corp INTC.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O shed between 0.5% to 0.9% in premarket trading, while Boeing Co BA.N dropped 0.4%.

At 7:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 51 points, or 0.19%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.25 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30.25 points, or 0.39%.

Nike's shares NKE.N jumped 5.7% premarket, on course for a record open and likely boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, after first-quarter results beat market expectations.

Shares in retailer Foot Locker Inc FL.N gained 1%.

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc AVGO.O dropped 3% after it priced an upsized offering of convertible preferred stock.

Investors will look to August new home sales data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), to gauge domestic spending strength ahead of the key holiday shopping season.

A weaker-than-expected consumer confidence reading on Tuesday had raised concerns over slowing individual spending, driving down several retail stocks, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328))

