Futures fall as Trump, Hong Kong weaken mood

Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as President Donald Trump's comments dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

Hopes of a "phase one" deal to end the damaging 16-month trade war and largely upbeat corporate earnings have sparked a rally that helped the three major stock indexes close at record highs on Friday.

But Trump said on Saturday that the United States would only make a deal if it was the "right deal" for America, adding that the talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked.

Trade-sensitive stocks Caterpillar Inc CAT.N Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, Micron Technology MU.O and Intel Corp INTC.O shed between 0.8% and 1.3% in premarket trading.

With the third-quarter earnings season drawing to a close, attention will now be on economic data, as well as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 113 points, or 0.41%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 11.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 35.5 points, or 0.43%.

Continuing violence in Hong Kong also hit sentiment after police shot and wounded a protester in the 24th straight week of pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O fell 1.8% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the chipmaker to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O dropped 1.3% as Piper Jaffray cut its rating on the networking equipment maker to "neutral" from "overweight".

SunPower Corp SPWR.O gained 3.8% after the solar cell and panel maker said it would split into two separate publicly-traded companies.

Lipocine Inc LPCN.O slumped 67% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its oral drug to treat a condition that results in lower production of sex hormone.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

