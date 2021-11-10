Futures extend losses after strong inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in October, fueling concerns that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while amid global supply chains disruptions.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 68 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 103.75 points, or 0.64%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

