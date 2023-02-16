US Markets

Futures extend losses after hotter-than-expected PPI data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 16, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses after a hotter-than-expected producer prices data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would stick to its hawkish monetary policy for long.

A Labor Department report showed that monthly producer prices rose 0.7% after a 0.2% fall in the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.4% increase in January.

On an annual basis, inflation cooled to 6% in January from a 6.5% increase in December. Economists were expecting a 5.4% rise.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 159 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 29.25 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 107.25 points, or 0.84%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.