Futures extend gains after July jobs data

August 04, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday as data showed July job growth in the United States was softer-than-expected, but retained enough momentum to likely shield the economy from a recession amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for June was revised lower to show 185,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 209,000.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11.75 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.5 points, or 0.29%.

