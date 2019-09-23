Futures edge up as higher gold offsets lower oil

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Monday, as gains in gold prices on global growth worries offset a pullback in oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.04% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.25% to 16,899.69 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.21%. .N

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO and Dubai's Meraas Holding have agreed to form a joint venture valued at 5 billion dirham to own and operate Meraas' retail assets.

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: UBS raises target price to C$6 from C$5.50

Leagold Mining Corp LMC.TO: TD Securities initiates with 'buy', C$4.50 target price

Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$78 from C$69

Gold futures GCc2: $1,519.6; +0.77% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.83; -0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.07; -0.33% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior -0.36

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Sep: Prior 50.7

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 50.3; Prior 50.3

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 51.5; Prior 50.7

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

