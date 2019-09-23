US Markets

Futures edge up as higher gold offsets lower oil

Samrhitha Arunasalam Reuters
Futures for Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Monday, as gains in gold prices on global growth worries offset a pullback in oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.04% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.25% to 16,899.69 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.21%. .N

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO and Dubai's Meraas Holding have agreed to form a joint venture valued at 5 billion dirham to own and operate Meraas' retail assets.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: UBS raises target price to C$6 from C$5.50

Leagold Mining Corp LMC.TO: TD Securities initiates with 'buy', C$4.50 target price

Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$78 from C$69

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,519.6; +0.77% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.83; -0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.07; -0.33% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior -0.36

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Sep: Prior 50.7

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 50.3; Prior 50.3

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 51.5; Prior 50.7

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

