Futures edge up as higher gold offsets lower oil
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Monday, as gains in gold prices on global growth worries offset a pullback in oil prices.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.04% at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.25% to 16,899.69 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.21%. .N
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO and Dubai's Meraas Holding have agreed to form a joint venture valued at 5 billion dirham to own and operate Meraas' retail assets.
MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: UBS raises target price to C$6 from C$5.50
Leagold Mining Corp LMC.TO: TD Securities initiates with 'buy', C$4.50 target price
Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$78 from C$69
Gold futures GCc2: $1,519.6; +0.77% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $57.83; -0.45% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $64.07; -0.33% O/R
0830 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior -0.36
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Sep: Prior 50.7
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 50.3; Prior 50.3
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 51.5; Prior 50.7
($1= C$1.33)
