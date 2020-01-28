Futures edge up after selloff in previous session

January 28 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures ticked up on Tuesday, a day after the main TSX index saw its sharpest single-day fall since October on concerns over the economic fallout of a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE fell 0.70% to 17,442.52 on Monday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.64%. .N

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is refusing to buy 25 new intercity trains from Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO due to technical defects, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported without giving details of where it obtained that information.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's move to Canada could boost its C$30.6 billion fashion industry, experts say, by putting the spotlight on local brands.

Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$157 from C$143

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$65 from C$60

Gold futures GCc2: $1576.8; -0.04%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.08; -0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $59.02; -0.51% O/R

0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior -2.1%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Dec: Prior 0.7%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Dec: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Prior 0.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 2.4%; Prior 2.2%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 128.0; Prior 126.5

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior -5

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jan: Prior 17

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jan: Prior -6

