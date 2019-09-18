US Markets

Futures edge higher ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Samrhitha Arunasalam Reuters
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canadian inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.50% to 16,834.75 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.13%. .N

The Minnesota Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear environmental and tribal challenges to Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 3 oil pipeline, a decision that removes one potential obstacle for the already-delayed project.

Horizon North Logistics Inc HNL.TO: TD Securities cuts price target to C$1.40 from C$1.60

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: Cowen and Company cuts price target to $257 from $258

Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$18 from C$15.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1,502.7; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.93; -0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.36; -0.29% O/R

0830 Building permits number for Aug: Expected 1.300 mln; Prior 1.317 mln

0830 Build permits change mm for Aug: Prior 6.9%

0830 Housing starts number for Aug: Expected 1.250 mln; Prior 1.191 mln

0830 House starts mm change for Aug: Prior -4.0%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 1.75-2%; Prior 2-2.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves: Prior 2.10%

($1= C$1.33)

