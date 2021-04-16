FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

FutureFuel Corp.'s (NYSE:FF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For example, consider that FutureFuel's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:FF Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for FutureFuel, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, FutureFuel would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 47%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 98% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that FutureFuel's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From FutureFuel's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that FutureFuel currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FutureFuel that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

