FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

FutureFuel's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that FutureFuel has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $12.16. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. FutureFuel has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.3% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether FutureFuel generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit FutureFuel paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FF Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see FutureFuel's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. FutureFuel's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Has FutureFuel got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that FutureFuel is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while FutureFuel has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FutureFuel (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.