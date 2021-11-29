FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.83, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FF was $7.83, representing a -56.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 11.22% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

FF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). FF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ff Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.