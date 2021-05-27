FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.63, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FF was $10.63, representing a -40.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 3% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

FF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

