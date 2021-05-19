FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4066.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.14, the dividend yield is 61.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FF was $16.14, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 51.69% increase over the 52 week low of $10.64.

FF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FF Dividend History page.

