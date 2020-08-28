FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.33, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FF was $12.33, representing a -17.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.87 and a 40.91% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

FF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

