FutureFuel Corp. to Announce Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2025

Potential Positives

FutureFuel Corp. is set to release its year-end 2024 financial results, providing investors with anticipated updates on the company's performance and financial health.

The announcement aligns with FutureFuel's commitment to transparency and regular communication with stakeholders regarding financial results.

FutureFuel's diversification in the chemical and biofuel sectors indicates robust business opportunities and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

FutureFuel's announcement of releasing year-end financial results at a future date may imply that results are not yet finalized, potentially raising concerns about the transparency and stability of the company's financial reporting.

The press release lacks any information about the company's financial performance in 2024, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's growth and profitability.

There is no commentary or analysis provided regarding market conditions or challenges faced by FutureFuel, which may indicate a lack of proactive communication about risks and strategic planning.

FAQ

When will FutureFuel Corp. release its 2024 financial results?

FutureFuel Corp. will release its year-end 2024 financial results after market close on Friday, March 14, 2025.

What products does FutureFuel Corp. manufacture?

FutureFuel manufactures custom chemicals, performance chemicals, and biofuels, including biodiesel for its customers.

What are custom and performance chemicals?

Custom chemicals are specialized for specific customers, while performance chemicals serve multiple customers for various applications.

Who are FutureFuel's main customers?

FutureFuel's main customers include major chemical companies and businesses requiring specialty chemicals and biofuels.

Where can I find more information about FutureFuel?

More information about FutureFuel can be found on their official website at www.futurefuelcorporation.com.

$FF Insider Trading Activity

$FF insiders have traded $FF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROELAND POLET (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,100

DONALD C. BEDELL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,000

$FF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $FF stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Friday, March 14, 2025.







About FutureFuel







FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.





COMPANY CONTACT







FutureFuel Corp.





Roeland Polet





(314)854-8352 www.futurefuelcorporation.com



