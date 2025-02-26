FutureFuel Corp. Achieves Bronze Medal for Sustainability Performance from EcoVadis

FutureFuel Corp. received a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance from EcoVadis, highlighting its commitment to ESG principles.

Quiver AI Summary

FutureFuel Corp. has announced that it has received a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance from EcoVadis, a recognized third-party evaluator of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. This award highlights FutureFuel's dedication to sustainability and marks an important step in its ESG journey, with the company achieving a score in the 73rd percentile in its first submission to EcoVadis. The evaluation covered aspects such as environment, labor rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, reflecting FutureFuel's commitment to transparency and positive impact in these areas. As a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, FutureFuel continues to focus on sustainable practices in its diverse product offerings.

Potential Positives

FutureFuel Corp. was awarded a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance by EcoVadis, highlighting the company's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Achieving a score in the 73rd percentile during its first year of submission indicates strong performance compared to a large network of rated companies globally.

The recognition from EcoVadis enhances FutureFuel's reputation as a responsible and sustainable manufacturer, potentially attracting more customers and investors focused on sustainability.

Potential Negatives

Achieving only a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance may reflect poorly on FutureFuel's commitment to ESG principles, especially compared to competitors who may have received higher ratings.

The company's other financial and operational risks could overshadow the positive sustainability recognition, as indicated by extensive cautionary statements about forward-looking uncertainties and risks in their business.

The press release does not provide information on specific improvements or changes made that led to the Bronze Medal, which could raise questions about the actual impact of their sustainability efforts.

FAQ

What sustainability rating did FutureFuel receive?

FutureFuel was awarded a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance by EcoVadis.

What does EcoVadis assess in companies?

EcoVadis assesses companies based on environmental, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement criteria.

In which percentile did FutureFuel score?

FutureFuel scored in the 73rd percentile in its first EcoVadis rating.

What sectors does FutureFuel operate in?

FutureFuel operates in custom chemicals, performance chemicals, and biofuels sectors.

Where can I find more information about FutureFuel?

More information can be found on FutureFuel's official website at www.futurefuelcorporation.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FF Insider Trading Activity

$FF insiders have traded $FF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROELAND POLET (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,100

DONALD C. BEDELL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $FF stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it has been awarded a Bronze Medal for sustainability performance by EcoVadis, a leading third-party assessor of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. This achievement underscores FutureFuel's commitment to ESG principles and marks a significant milestone in the company's sustainability journey.





EcoVadis is a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, assessing the performance of companies in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis draws from a network of more than 150,000 rated companies representing more than 180 countries, all working towards a common goal of providing a sustainable future for generations to come.





FutureFuel’s rating demonstrates its vision and commitment to continuous improvement towards greater transparency and positive impacts in each of the four EcoVadis assessment categories. FutureFuel scored in the 73rd percentile, achieving the Bronze Medal in its first year submitted for an EcoVadis rating.







About FutureFuel







FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals") as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies, including chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors, for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon and polyester) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements











This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.









These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report, as amended for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.







# # #











COMPANY CONTACT









FutureFuel Corp.





Roeland Polet





(314) 854-8352







www.futurefuelcorporation.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.