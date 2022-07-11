FutureFuel CEO Paul Novelly Quits; COO Thomas McKinlay To Be New Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - FutureFuel Corporation (FF), a maker of chemicals and biofuels, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Paul Novelly will step down with effect from July 31. Novelly will, however, continue as Chairman of the Board.

Subsequently, the firm has named its current Chief Operating Officer Thomas McKinlay as the new CEO effective July 31.

McKinlay has served as FutureFuel's COO since 2017. He is a Chemical Engineer and business operations executive with over 30 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.