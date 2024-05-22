Future World Holdings Revises Financial Plans

Future World Holdings Limited (HK:0572) has released an update.

Future World Holdings Limited has issued a clarification stating that all 2022 net proceeds have been utilized, rendering previous disclosures about changes in their usage moot. Additionally, due to a recent surge in share prices of potential investment targets, the company has decided to revert to its original plan of using all 2023 net proceeds to repay bank borrowings, abandoning the previously announced changes. Other than these corrections, the company confirms that the rest of the information in its 2023 final results and annual report remains unchanged.

