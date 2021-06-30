US Markets

Future Volvo electric cars will be safer, come with insurance-CEO

Contributor
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Future electric vehicles from Geely's Volvo Cars will come bundled with insurance, CEO Hakan Samuelsson said during a global technical briefing on Wednesday.

June 30 (Reuters) - Future electric vehicles from Geely's 0175.HK Volvo Cars will come bundled with insurance, CEO Hakan Samuelsson said during a global technical briefing on Wednesday.

The company's goal is to build the safest cars possible, using all available technology, including lidar, radar and cameras, Samuelsson said. If the cars are safer and better able to avoid collisions, the insurance costs should be lower.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular