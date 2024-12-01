Future Vision II Acquisition announces merger agreement with Viwo Technology

Future Vision II Acquisition (FVN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Viwo Technology announced that, on November 28, 2024, they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Future Vision will be merged with and into Viwo, with Viwo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Future Vision. Upon closing of the transaction, Future Vision will change its name to “Viwo Inc.” Valued at $10.05 per share equaling the initial per share redemption price to be paid to Future Vision’s shareholder exercising their right of redemption pursuant to Future Vision’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, Viwo shareholders will receive in the aggregate 9,950,250 shares of Future Vision upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The definitive merger agreement contains customary terms, conditions, representations and warranties, covenants, and agreements that is typical to a transaction of this structure and size. The Board of Directors of Future Vision and Viwo have approved the Business Combination and aim to consummate the transactions described in the definitive merger agreement by the end of the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and Future Vision and Viwo shareholders’ approval.

