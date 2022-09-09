Future Proof Kicks Off This Weekend — And VettaFi Will Be There

VettaFi will be participating in Future Proof, which starts Sunday, September 11th, and goes until Wednesday, September 14th. For‌ ‌four‌ ‌days,‌ ‌Future‌ ‌Proof‌ ‌will‌ ‌blend‌ ‌the‌ ‌worlds‌ ‌of‌ ‌wealth,‌ ‌technology,‌ ‌culture‌, ‌and‌ ‌impact,‌ ‌creating‌ ‌the‌ ‌world’s‌ ‌first‌ ‌large-scale‌ ‌finance‌ ‌festival.

You can catch VettaFi voice, Dave Nadig, on multiple panels. "I'm super excited for FutureProof!" said Nadig, VettaFi Financial Futurist. "While we're there, we'll be digging into some of the most interesting topics in asset management and financial advice. We're hosting discussions on different approaches to the thorny problems in Emerging Markets with Raylient and Life & Liberty Indexes, and having a bit of a cage-match on the state of the industry on the Pennies from Heaven podcast with a cast of ETF luminaries. It should be a tentpole event for anyone trying to suss out the future of finance."

On Sunday, September 11th at 4:50 pm Nadig will interview Brandon Arvanghi, CEO of MEOW, on the Ocean Stage for a panel entitled “A New Approach to Short-term Cash Management.” Nadig will also record a podcast with Jim Wiandt, Cinthia Murphy, Dave Abner, and Matt Hougan on the Social Audio Experiment Stage on Monday, September 12th at 8:00 am. That event is called “Social Audio Experiment: Pennies From Heaven.” Finally, Nadig will moderate a panel on emerging markets Tuesday, September 13th at 1:00 pm on the Surf City Stage called “Battle of the Voices: Emerging Markets.” This panel will feature Rayliant’s Dr. Jason Hsu and Life & Liberty Indexes’ Perth Tolle.

For those attending, make sure you take a stroll down the boardwalk and visit VettaFi at booth #1011. Stop by the merch table for some premium swag. We’ll keep you cool with VettaFi water bottles, t-shirts, hats, and more. Not enough swag for you? We’ve got you covered. Grab a picture in front of our custom photo wall, tag @Vetta_Fi on Twitter and you’ll be entered to win a custom VettaFi skateboard. The post with the most engagement at the end of Monday and Tuesday will receive the gear.

Also, you can contribute to a good cause simply by following the VettaFi Twitter account (@Vetta_Fi)! VettaFi is partnering with STOKED, which uses action sports to help close the opportunity gap and prepare underserved students for life after high school. STOKED’s Dr. Patricia Charlemagne said, “You can change the life of a young person in 15 minutes by just sharing who you are and what you do and having them understand that there are so many possibilities and opportunities out there. That gives them hope.”

For every new follower, VettaFi will contribute $5 to STOKED. We’ll donate up to $5,000 to STOKED, which will sponsor an after-school program for an entire year.

