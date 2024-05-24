Future PLC Executes Major Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has reported the repurchase of 71,716 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 996 to 1,025 pence per share, resulting in an average price of 1,016.47 pence per share. The company has decided to cancel these shares and, since the 22nd of May, has bought back a total of 110,194 shares, spending over 1.1 million pounds. Post-transaction, Future PLC holds no shares in treasury and has a total of 115,099,106 ordinary shares in issue.

