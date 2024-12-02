News & Insights

Future plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its total issued share capital comprises 110,805,295 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote, with no shares held in treasury. This total number of voting rights is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest or changes in interest in accordance with regulatory rules.

